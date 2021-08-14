Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $192,768.36

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $192,768.36 and $254,802.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 785,609 coins and its circulating supply is 390,362 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

