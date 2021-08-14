Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%.

NASDAQ DYAI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,404. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

