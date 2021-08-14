DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $17,906,648.76 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $17,906,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72.

DraftKings stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,124,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

