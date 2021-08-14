DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie Sells 660,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

