DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $333,456.89 and $24,785.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00376671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

