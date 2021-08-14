DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.26.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $194.79 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion and a PE ratio of -26.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $8,792,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,018 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.