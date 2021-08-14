Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

