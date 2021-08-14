Docebo’s (DCBO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$83.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$93.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DCBO. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.30.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$89.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$40.29 and a 52 week high of C$90.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

