Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

DCBO stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.35.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.