DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0047

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. DMScript has a market cap of $470,732.53 and approximately $496,794.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 80% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

