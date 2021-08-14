Diversified Healthcare Trust Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

DHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $901.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

