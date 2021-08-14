Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $191.14, with a volume of 3407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.15.

The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.