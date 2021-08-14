Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.06.

DGII stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.00 million, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digi International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,566,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

