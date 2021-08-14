Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.22.

DRNA stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

