Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

