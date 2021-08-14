Desjardins Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.74). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.