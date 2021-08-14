Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €151.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.89 ($191.64).

Shares of DHER opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €118.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

