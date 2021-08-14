Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

