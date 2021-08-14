David A. Viniar Sells 10,000 Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.49, for a total value of $4,024,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David A. Viniar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, David A. Viniar sold 5,064 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.73, for a total value of $1,902,696.72.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRLG opened at $323.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.07. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $173.38 and a twelve month high of $325.19.

