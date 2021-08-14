DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $284,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

The Progressive stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

