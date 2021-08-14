DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,754 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 295,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 96.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

