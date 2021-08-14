DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 17,383 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

