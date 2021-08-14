DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

