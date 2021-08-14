DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.92 and a one year high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

