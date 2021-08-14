DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

IUSG stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $106.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.15.

