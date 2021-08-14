Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.73.

DQ stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

