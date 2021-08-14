DA Davidson Cuts HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target to $22.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HyreCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54. HyreCar has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. Analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HyreCar news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,251 shares of company stock worth $8,725,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 66.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

