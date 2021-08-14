DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

