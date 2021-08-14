D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 145,453 Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in So-Young International by 1,800.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 318,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in So-Young International by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in So-Young International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SY stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. So-Young International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $693.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.00 and a beta of 0.19.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

