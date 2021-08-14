D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 12,720 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

