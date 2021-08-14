D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Capital worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.79 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.