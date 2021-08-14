D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MediciNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

MNOV stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.43.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

