D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $124,000 in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

