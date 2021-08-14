D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.49 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $509.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

