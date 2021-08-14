D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 70,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3,097.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 105,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

