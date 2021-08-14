Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

