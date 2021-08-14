CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,902. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $250.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

