CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CURO opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $682.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,928.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock valued at $18,862,558. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

