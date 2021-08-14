Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $27.63. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,061 shares of company stock valued at $646,386 over the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -5.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

