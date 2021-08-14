Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 573 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 36.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,839,712 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

Shares of TYL opened at $477.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

