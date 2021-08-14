Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,996 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,996 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the first quarter worth $63,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter worth $59,515,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 40.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,857,000 after acquiring an additional 880,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 29.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 833,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

