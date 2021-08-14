Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 27,362 Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 19.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 15.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

