Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 192,970 Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Remark by 1,559.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 297,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 279,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $264,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth $245,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MARK opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

