Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,578 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Natus Medical worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $78,117.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,634. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.21 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $860.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

