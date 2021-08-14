Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,510 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 23.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

