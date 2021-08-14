CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.