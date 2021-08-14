Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director Acquires $211,240.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CCK opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

