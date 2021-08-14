Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.21.

TSE:CRON opened at C$8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.89. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$6.55 and a 52 week high of C$20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -15.89.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

