Credit Suisse Group Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$12.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ECN. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.78.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$10.60 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.89 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.64.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. Equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 784.03%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.