Credit Suisse Group Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $115.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magna International has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

